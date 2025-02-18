A Valentine’s Message to Our Patrons: The Zip Books Program is Back!

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, February 14, 2025 – Our hearts are overjoyed to announce the return of the popular Zip Books program, which allows patrons with a Goleta & Santa Ynez Valley Libraries card in good standing to request books or audiobooks to be mailed directly to their home from Amazon. Zip Books are purchased with grant funds made available through the California State Library. For the 2024/2025 fiscal year period, the City of Goleta’s Library Services Division was awarded $15,327 in California Library Services Act funds to purchase books in print, large print, and audiobook CD formats.

Sharon Nigh, Library Assistant and Zip Books Coordinator, said, “The Zip Books program is a well-loved resource because it helps patrons access the books they want, even if they are not currently in our collection.”

To be eligible for the Zip Books Program, requests must meet these criteria:

Title is not already owned by the Goleta Valley Library, Solvang Library, Buellton Library, Bookvan, or other Black Gold Cooperative member libraries.

Title must be available from Amazon or an Amazon bookseller for less than $50 in Print or Large Print formats, or less than $75 in Book on CD format.

Requests are limited to two books per household per month.

If the requested title is already in the Black Gold system, a courtesy hold will be placed on the item.

A recent update to the program is that Zip Books now have a due date of three months from the date they are requested. When you’re finished with your Zip Books, simply return them to your home library in-person at the service desk so that they can be checked in. Please note that Zip Books returned in the book drops will not be checked in and the cost of unreturned Zip Books will be charged to borrowers’ accounts. The library welcomes returns of Zip Books from prior program years, as well.

The Zip Books Request Form is available here. You’ll surely fall in love with this great program!

Questions may be sent to zipbooks@cityofgoleta.org. Explore GoletaValleyLibrary.org for up-to-date information about our services, programs, and events.

This Project is supported in whole or in part by funding provided by the State of California, administered by the California State Library.