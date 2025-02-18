Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Local Santa Barbara Boys & Girls Club member selected as finalist in Cox Mobile phone case design contest

Teen finalist now moves one step closer to $25,000 scholarship

Santa Barbara, CA, February 17, 2025 – Cox Mobile, Cox Communications’ mobile phone service, announced 22 finalists of its nationwide phone case design competition. The contest, which celebrates and expands Cox’s longstanding partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, encouraged teen Club members in Cox markets to submit a phone case design for the chance to win a $25,000 scholarship.

“Congratulations to all of our incredible Cox Mobile Boys & Girls Club finalists,” said Colleen Langner, Chief Residential Officer of Cox Communications and Boys & Girls Clubs of America Southeast Trustee. “Partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America in this way reflects our ongoing commitment to utilizing technology to create meaningful opportunities, support community growth and inspire the next generation of leaders.”

And the winner is…

AnalyciaC. has been recognized as one of the 22 finalists in the competition, representing United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County’s Santa Barbara Westside Unit and Santa Barbara Cox Market. Analycia’s design highlights “The big picture about this phone case is the world is yours. Whatever you put in your mind you can accomplish, you can reach for the stars.”

All finalists will receive an exclusive tech package valued at over $500. The grand prize winner, to be announced this spring, will receive the $25,000 scholarship. In addition, the grand prize winner’s Boys & Girls Club will receive a $25,000 Cox Innovation Lab grant to provide local members with the tools and technology they need to succeed.

Later this year, OtterBox, Cox Mobile’s exclusive phone case partner for this campaign, will manufacture and sell a phone case featuring the winning design. It will be available online and in Cox retail stores, with proceeds benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

“Partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to inspire students’ creativity through phone case designs has been an ideal collaboration for Cox Mobile and expands our ability to help United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County’s Westside Unit make an even greater impact here in Santa Barbara. The art and stories produced by all participants are truly inspiring, and we are so excited to cheer on Analycia C., as they advance in this competition,” said Santa Barbara Market Vice President, Kirsten McLaughlin.

“Cox Mobile’s commitment to innovation and youth development is truly inspiring,” said Chad Hartman, National Vice President of Corporate Partnerships & Engagement at Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “This competition empowers our Club members to unleash their creativity while gaining invaluable real-world experience. We’re thrilled to partner with Cox Mobile on this exciting initiative and can’t wait to see the winning design brought to life on an OtterBox case, available to the public.”

To learn more, visit www.cox.com/phonecasecontest.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,400 Clubs serve more than 3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and X.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As the largest private broadband company in America, we operate fiber-powered networks in more than 30 states, providing connections and advanced cloud and managed IT services for nearly seven million homes and businesses nationwide. We’re dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities, and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.