Parks and Recreation Commission to Discuss Stow Grove Park Caretaker Cottage THIS Wednesday, February 19 at 6pm

Learn about and provide input on the future of the Stow Grove Park Caretaker Cottage at City of Goleta’s Parks and Recreation Commission meeting THIS Wednesday, February 19 at 6:00 p.m. Attend in-person at City Council Chambers (130 Cremona Drive), participate via Zoom, or watch live on Goleta TV Channel 19 or here on the City’s website.

The Commission will be receiving a report discussing the options for the future of the Caretaker Cottage located at Stow Grove Park. The Caretaker Cottage has been part of the park for nearly 60 years, but has fallen into disrepair. Participation from the public is always important, which is why it was decided to provide this meeting as an opportunity for the community to give feedback. As a public meeting, residents can participate in-person, virtually and/or provide written comments.

The staff report is available to view here: https://tinyurl.com/mthrywpp. For the full agenda go to https://tinyurl.com/p7z4tw8h.

Questions about the project can be directed to Neighborhood Services Director JoAnne Plummer at jplummer@cityofgoleta.org. Please visit https://cityofgoleta.org/stowgrovepark for more information.