Resistance State: Tracking California’s Lawsuits Against the New Trump Administration

The Santa Barbara Independent republishes stories from CalMatters.org on state and local issues impacting readers in Santa Barbara County.

Round 2 of California vs. Trump is already underway.

President Donald Trump signed a flurry of executive orders moments after being inaugurated president, and many of them could directly affect California.

These orders include revoking licenses for offshore wind which may shut down proposals off the coast of Humboldt County and Morro Bay, a more aggressive targeting of undocumented immigrants living throughout the state and a strong embrace of fossil fuels which could impact air quality standards, the state’s electric vehicle mandate and funding for green initiatives.

California officials used the courts to defend itself during Trump’s first administration, suing the federal government at least 123 times and winning two out of every three cases. The state’s Democratic leaders began preparing for new cases months before Trump took office by writing briefs and setting aside tens of millions of dollars for expected court fights.

Now, as Trump’s second term begins, the state is already filing lawsuits. CalMatters is tracking these cases as they are filed, below.