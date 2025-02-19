Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County of Santa Barbara is commemorating a significant milestone — 175 years since its establishment. On February 18, 1850, Santa Barbara County was designated as one of California’s original 27 counties. To celebrate the 175th anniversary, the County will be conducting an art contest and highlighting the County’s history in a new video series.

Resolution Art Contest

The County of Santa Barbara invites artists and creatives to celebrate its 175th anniversary with a unique artistic opportunity! The County is seeking an original design for its Ceremonial Resolution certificates, which the Board of Supervisors presents during public meetings to honor important individuals, organizations, and events.

The selected artist will receive a $1,000 honorarium and special recognition from the Board. In addition to becoming a part of County history with the artwork displayed on the resolution, the artwork will also be showcased in communications and promotions celebrating its 175th anniversary.

Applicants must live, work, or attend school in Santa Barbara County. Artwork created by a person under 18 years of age must be submitted by a legal guardian. Full guidelines and submission details are available at sbac.ca.gov/resolutioncontest.

The submission deadline is April 1, 2025.

View complete submission guidelines here .

. Submit artwork online here.

175th Anniversary Video Series

The County of Santa Barbara is excited to announce the 175th Anniversary Video Series, celebrating its rich and diverse history. Throughout the year, new videos from this series will be released, providing engaging insights into the County’s past. The videos are produced in both English and Spanish and featured on the CSBTV YouTube channel and cable Channel 20. These videos are also distributed on the County’s social media channels on Facebook, Instagram and X.

The first two videos in the series are now available. The first focuses on the history of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, and details how it came to be, and why it has a Spanish Colonial Revival architecture. The second video takes you inside the courthouse and on a tour from the mural room to the clock tower.

Sign up for the County’s monthly newsletter to get videos from this series and top County news sent directly to your email inbox.