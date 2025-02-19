Lompoc Library Partnering with Neighborhood Forest to Offer Free Trees to Kids

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LOMPOC, CA, February 18, 2025 – This spring, the Lompoc Public Library System is thrilled to announce its participation in Neighborhood Forest’s 16th Annual Free Tree Program in an effort to inspire youth environmentalism and help make our community more green!

Parents and guardians are asked to please fill out the following online registration form by March 15th. Those who register will receive a free tree (6-12 inches in size) during Earth Week (April 22-27). The tree species will be announced in early April. Neighborhood Forest aims to provide native, fruit bearing trees in all regions they serve.

Register by going to https://www.neighborhoodforest.org/parent-registration/?school=97473

Those who sign up will also have the option to donate or purchase additional trees and tree-related educational products. Please note this is optional and any purchases/donations will help fund more free trees for kids in the program.

Trees will be delivered to the Lompoc Public Library and staff will contact registrants when it is time to pick the trees up. The anticipated pick up date is around Earth Day (April 22nd).

Instructions on planting and caring for the trees, along with species details, will be emailed a few days before the tree delivery and will also be accessible in the “Resources” section on the Neighborhood Forest website.

Thank you for your support and participation. For more information about this program, please visit www.neighborhoodforest.org or www.facebook.com/neighborhoodforest.

Further questions can be directed to the Lompoc Public Library at 805-875-8775.

The Lompoc Public Library System

The Lompoc Public Library System has been serving the Lompoc Valley for more than 100 years. The Lompoc Public Library System engages, empowers, and enriches our community.

The library is committed to bringing quality programming and educational opportunities to people of all ages. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information about the Lompoc Public Library System locations, hours and programming, visit us online at cityoflompoc.com/library.