Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue Becomes a Certified Basic Life Support Provider

Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue (SBCSAR), long recognized for its dedication to delivering critical first aid and emergency response, has achieved an exciting milestone in its mission to protect and serve the community. The Santa Barbara County Emergency Medical Services Agency (SBCEMSA) has officially recognized SBCSAR as a certified Basic Life Support (BLS) provider. This certification builds upon the team’s existing capabilities, enabling its Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) to apply approved treatment protocols and expand the scope of pre-hospital care they provide in emergency situations.

Expanding Capabilities to Save Lives

As a BLS provider, SBCSAR team members enhance their ability to manage medical emergencies with airway management, and trauma stabilization elevating the quality of care they deliver in the field.

SBCSAR has appointed a licensed Medical Director to oversee medical services and ensure compliance with training, protocols, and continuous quality improvement initiatives.

Community and Agency Collaboration

This certification represents a strengthened partnership between SBCSAR and SBCEMSA, highlighting their shared commitment to community safety. The team will continue to work closely with local EMS agencies, participate in disaster drills and emergency planning, and align communication systems with county dispatch requirements.

Elevating Emergency Response in Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara County’s unique and challenging terrain requires a highly skilled and adaptable search and rescue team. With their newly certified BLS capabilities, SBCSAR is better equipped than ever to respond to emergencies in both remote backcountry and urban settings.

A Bright Future

As a certified BLS provider, SBCSAR is poised to deliver an even higher standard of care, reinforcing its longstanding role as a vital resource for residents and visitors of Santa Barbara County. This achievement reflects the team’s unwavering commitment to saving lives and meeting the unique challenges of the region.

For more information about Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue and their services, visit their website at sbcsar.org or follow them on social media @sbcsar for updates on their ongoing efforts to keep the community safe.