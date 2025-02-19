The Queen Of The Coast Delivered Valentine’s Day Weekend Love For Surf Happens’ 25th Year Producing The Annual Surfing Competition. 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Saturday and Sunday February 15/16, 2025 the sun was shining, a summer like 70 degrees in the middle of winter, with glassy to light offshore wind puffing under 5 knots from the north west to grace the annual Rincon Classic.

The cove at Rincon set the perfect stage for the best wave riders in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties to showcase their skills and enjoy a weekend of perfect 4-6′ surf while catching up with friends and family. The community gathered to celebrate the legacy of our region and gather as a tribe and put on display of wave riding mastery.

Each year the community eagerly awaits the start of the waiting period and the anticipation builds further into the period the event goes. It came down to the wire in 2025 with the event called on for the last waiting weekend in the regular waiting period. Like a football game in the fourth quarter, event director Chris Keet and his crew made a hail Mary pass that landed in a perfect touchdown on Valentine’s Day weekend.

Two weeks before the weekend the swell models were calling for little to now surf and south winds, but one week out it was clear there would be a significant storm with heavy rainfall followed by a solid combination of swells. Like a cliff hanger the variables that could not be controlled all had to align in order to create a Classic weekend.

The storm had to be strong enough to create the swell which means heavy rain. But, the rain couldn’t be too heavy. The clearing winds and swell needed to come the day before the event to wash away runoff, and then fade so that the surf would become clean. Everything aligned in the exact chronology and Saturday January 15 dawned with well overhead, clean, consistent surf and it just improved from there. The magic and energy of the Rincon and the community that calls her coastline home unfolded with many a Cinderella story within the fabric of the event as dreams came true.

This truly local event featured legends and heroes such as Shaun Tomson, Dane Reynolds, all of which was captured on the live webcast with commentary that was raw, real and unfiltered.

The 12U division was won by a charging Henry Goldstein who has been coming to watch the event since he was really little. The first alternate in 2024, “*@hendodgthefrother” came out of the gate from start to finish with an intensity, 100% focused on winning. His rail game and flair was paired up with wave selection and positioning as he sealed his first Rincon Classic title over an in form Kai Landers.

14U was dominated by Santa Barbara’s Dominic Arce who was one of the most improved surfers of the event. Not only was he picking off some of the best waves of his matches he was holding nothing back, throwing everything at overhead sections while showcasing a new blend of railwork, power and control to take the win over last years champion Ronin Castorino and the stacked local crew.

17U Juniors was a flair fest and see saw battle with Ventura’s Fynn Neth nettting a back up score in the final five minutes with two huge layback turns to overtake an in form Nathan Stepan who had held the lead for over ten minutes. Neth was another surfer who linked together beautiful combinations but really unloaded when critical sections emerged.

The 18+ Mens division was highly contested with Brandon Benjamin taking a strong win over Sam Reichel with a combination of power, vertical off the bottom off the top backside surfing and impeccable technique. He accepted his awards with his new baby on his chest and for the second year in a row the division was won by a new father.

The 17U Wahines and Womens 18+ was dominated by Vela Mattive. Her overall performance in the event was one of the highlights as she made history by surfing in the pro division as the only female and dismantled some of the heaviest male pros, shall I digress, but I will come back to that. Vela has a love for the Queen and puts in more time than just about anyone out there. Her connection shows as she found the best waves in every match. She put forth a brilliant display of style and power along with new school flair to dominate the Wahines and the Women’s proving she is truly the heir to thrown of the Queen.

As the only female competitor in the RB Pro she won her opening quarter final in eye watering conditions and was on the best waves taking down Pete Mussio, Conner Coffin, and Frank Curren, before falling just short in the semi final where she bested Dan Malloy.

The Masters 35 and up was won by Pete Mussio who has been a dominant force in the event since it’s resurrection in 2021. Pete seems to just get better every year and arguably is one of the best 40 something surfers on planet earth. His blend of raw aggression, spontaneity, stoke and speed is literally like fine wine. Pete was also the recipient of the 2025 Chris Brown Eternal Stoke award for his positive energy, commitment to sharing the sport with kids and lifting others up.

The Grand Masters 45+ final was a see-saw battle that came down to the final exchange where style master and power bandit Greg Venable put together a series of beautiful combinations to overtake Chris Keet and Jake Nesheim from Carpinteria to round out the top three.

The Legends division 55+ also featured a buzzer beater finish as Tony DeGroot came from behind on a big set wave with his signature flow and rail work to overtake an in form Chris Willingham who held the lead for most of the final.

The 65+ Super Legends was a battle of the icons as Goleta legend Dave Johnson showcased progression and wave knowledge and put together a beautiful 7 point ride to overtake Hammonds icon Steve Hanson.

The Lady Legends featured some of the Queens of the Queen and Carpinteria’s Lisa Luna made a triumphant return to the top of the podium winning her 9th Rincon Classic title over Lynn Cochrane. Lisa has one of the most polished and powerful backside styles of any female ever to grace Rincon and was timeless in her approach to take the win.

The main event as some may call it was the Rincon Brewery Pro featuring the Santa Barbara and Ventura’s top professional surfers. The finalists have all been surfing in the event since they were in the 12U division and are pushing the level of the sport on the international stage. Dane Reynolds, a global core lord, and innovator of aggression and aerial surfing was injured and served as one of the commentators serving it up raw and real as the action unfolded.

Dimitri Poulos won his second pro title and looked to be the man to beat from the first heat. The speed he carries through his rides was second to none as combined powerful rail work with dazzling tailblows and radical air reverses. He overtook Jabe Swierkocki who has now finished runner up three years in a row and is arguably one of the most stylish up and coming pros in the world. The final two spots in the final were filled with the raw unfiltered surf stars Micky Clarke and Eithan Osborne who are heirs to Dane’s throne of pushing progression of the sport and taking a radical approach and following their own unique directions.

The awards ceremony was held at Padaro Grill in Carpinteria where all proceeds from the raffle went to support LA fire victims.

Event Highlights

2024 Legends Champion Brett Jordan paddling out and surfing in a heat on a shortboard after having open heart surgery and a stroke. Pure heart.

Vela Mattive Wahines, Womens Champ, only female in the pro division made semi finals and beat Pete Mussio, Conner Coffin, Dan Malloy.

RB Pro champ Dimitri Poulos won second title. First person from Ventura to win two.

Highest single wave score 9.87 by Chris Keet Grand Masters 1/4 final

Highest combined two wave total 17.77 by Mike Billgren Grand Masters Round One.

RESULTS

Gremlins U12

1. Henry Goldstein

2. Kai Landers

3. Zachary Adam

4. Jack Keet

5. Christian Relis

6. Sawyer Osbore

Wahines U17

1. Vela Mattive

2. Madyson Stone

3. Eloise Grewe

4. Lea McCleery

5. Lulu Rankin

6. Luella Pace

Boys U14

1. Dominic Arce

2. Ronin Castorino

3. Koby Wachter

4. Wyatt Holsted

5. Maddox Keet

6. Corbeau Pappas

Juniors U17

1. Fynn Neth

2. Nathan Stepan

3. Beckett Mechtenberg

4. Elias Smith

5. Aiden Albada

6. Owen Barragan

Mens

1. Brandon Benjamin

2. Sam Reichel

3. Elias Smith

4. Marley Sapp

5. Holden Osborne

6. Cole Robbins

Womens

1. Vela Mattive

2. Makena Burke

3. Riley Malmsten

4. Mackenzie Warner

5. Maddie Malmsten

6. Jessie Engel

Masters

1. Pete Mussio

2. Patrick Ecker

3. Colin Anderson

4. Dennis Rizzo

5. Christopher Melton

6. Teddy Travers

Grand Masters

1. Greg Venable

2. Chris Keet

3. Jacob Nesheim

4. Andrew Jacobowski

5. Daniel Fennell

6. Alex Pappas

Legends

1. Tony De Groot

2. Chris Willingham

3. Shawn Quien

4. George Johnson

5. Travis Bower

6. Tony De Groot

Lady Legends

1. Lisa Luna

2. Lynn Cochrane

3. Lyn Burich

4. Stephanie Jamogchian

5. Simone Reddingiuous

6. Deborah Booth

Super Legends

1. Dave Johnson

2. Steve Hanson

3. Andy Neumann

4. Michael Gordon

5. Steve Reichel

6. Bill Urbany

Aloha,