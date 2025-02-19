The Theatre Group at SBCC Announces Auditions for the Summer Musical, Mel Brooks’ ‘Young Frankenstein,’ March 22, 2025

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Theatre Group at SBCC will hold auditions for the summer musical, Mel Brooks’ YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN on Saturday, March 22, 2025 by appointment in the Garvin Theatre.

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN will be directed by Rick Mokler, musical direction by David Potter and choreography by Michele Spears. Callbacks are April 5, rehearsals begin May 19, and performances are July 9-26, 2025.

Synopsis

The grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced “Fronk-en-steen”) inherits his family’s estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor (pronounced “Eye-gore”), and a leggy lab assistant, Inga, Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors. “It’s alive!” he exclaims as he brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather’s. Eventually, of course, the monster escapes and hilarity continuously abounds.

Roles are available for 5 men, 3 women and multiple ensemble roles. The auditions will consist of a singing audition, be prepared to sing 32 bars of a traditional music theatre song, bring the music in a binder, an accompanist will be provided. Dance auditions will follow on the same day. For more information and to sign up for an appointment go to www.theatregroupsbcc.com/auditions.