Vibrant Solo Exhibit by Contemporary Still Life Artist … Patti Robbins at Gallery Los Olivos

LOS OLIVOS, CA – Gallery Los Olivos proudly presents “Pizzazz” a solo exhibition by Patti Robbins, on view from April 1 – 30, 2025. Renowned for bold color palettes, dynamic patterns and richly textured compositions, Patti Robbins reimagines everyday objects with daring perspective and drama.

Inspired by intricate fabric patterns and bold color combinations, Patti’s work brings life and movement to still life painting. Her 5 acre property in rural Arroyo Grande, which features a flower farm, serves as a constant source of inspiration, influencing the unique subject matter that graces her canvases. This new collection invites viewers to experience familiar objects through a fresh, vibrant lens.

Visitors to Gallery Los Olivos will encounter an array of large -scale canvases as well as smaller works. Regardless of size, each piece delivers a powerful impact, showcasing Patti’s ability to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary.

ABOUT THE ARTIST:

Patti has been painting for decades, building a successful career through her bold and colorful wall art. Her work has been exhibited both locally and nationally in museum shows and galleries. Known for drawing inspiration from objects with intriguing shapes, sizes and texture -especially those that are opaque or transparent – Patti impresses her audience with her unique approach to still life.

Artist Reception, Saturday April 5, 2025 1:00-3:00 pm

Join us for an artist reception to meet Patti Robbins and gain insight into her creative process.