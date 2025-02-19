This AI computer program in your tabloid is programmed to criticize only Republicans and ignore all of the Democrats and their detriments, any new ideas or improvements that are good for most but not accepted by the narrow group of radical liberals in Santa Barbara.

Case in point, the Democrats under Obama and Biden were well under way to destroying the U.S. economy when the taxpayers voted in the Republicans to save the U.S. Trump’s second term is our only chance to do so.

Many financial experts have come forward to help with this task, including Elon Musk. Both have thousands of employees, and they know how to manage large programs and finances.

But your AI robot thinks only local crowds know better, and it supports the words of Representative Carbajal as if he knows anything about business. These Democrats are an obsolete group and have nothing to offer our great country. So maybe you at the Independent should consider reprogramming your AI robot to at least be more balanced in its media comments.