Adrian McIntyre Breaks Westmont Scoring Record in 68-65 Victory Over Vanguard

Adrian McIntyre enjoyed a special Senior Night as he captured the Westmont men’s basketball all-time single season scoring record in front of family and friends.

The Warriors extended their winning streak to six games with a hard fought 68-65 victory over visiting Vanguard on Thursday night at Murchison Gymnasium

“It was a very physical game,” said Westmont coach Landon Boucher. “We had a lot going on with senior day and the players looked tired. They were able to dig deep and overcome.

Emotions were high as the Westmont community honored McIntyre, Drew Ramirez and Mason Romano in their final home game.

For McIntyre, the game has added significance as he entered the game six points away from breaking the all-time single season scoring record of 706 points that was set by Dan Heinrichs 69 years ago.

McIntrye accomplished the feat with a three-pointer from the top of the key for his eighth point of the game, giving him 709 points this season.

“I just want to give glory to God for my basketball journey,” McIntyre said. “My teammates deserve a lot of credit for putting me in position to succeed.”

Vanguard was intent on making McIntyre’s night as difficult as possible. The Lions sent double teams throughout the contest. McIntyre responded by dishing out eight assist, including several to his fellow senior Ramirez, who finished with five three-pointers.

“Drew is my roommate so we definitely have chemistry from off the court,” McIntyre said. “If he is open I’m going to hit him every time and trust him to knock down shots.”

The Warriors were trailing 32-30 with just moments left in the first half when McIntyre raced up court and launched a runner from well behind the three-point line that fell through the net, giving Westmont a 33-32 lead at halftime.

The second half was close throughout, but a corner three-pointer by Westmont freshman De’Undrae Perteete put the Warriors ahead 64-61 and they led for the remainder of the contest.

San Marcos High and SBCC alum Aiden Mandel has carved out a role in the Westmont rotation. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

McIntyre finished with a game-high 22 points. Perteete and Ramirez scored 15 apiece.

A late season surge has put the Westmont men’s basketball team in position to make the PacWest Tournament as they currently sit in fourth place. The top six teams in the conference advance to the PacWest tournament. Westmont could officially clinch a berth with a victory at Biola on Saturday night.

Women’s Basketball

Vanguard, 71; Westmont, 54

A tough second half doomed the Westmont women’s basketball team as visiting Vanguard outcored the Warriors 23-13 in the third quarter and cruised to victory.

A bright spot for the Warriors was an outstanding career achievement by Sage Kramer as she became the 18th Westmont women’s basketball player to eclipse 1,000 career points.

The junior guard from Philomath, Oregon scored 232 points as a freshman, averaging 19.7 minutes and 8.0 points per game. As a sophomore, Kramer stepped into the role of a starter and scored 13.0 points per game for a total of 364 for the season.

Sage Kramer scored 14 points against Vanguard. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

In 25 games this season, Kramer is averaging 16.6 points per game. With 14 points against Vanguard, Kramer’s career total now stands at 1,012.

The Westmont women’s basketball team has already clinched a berth into the PacWest tournament and according to head coach Kirsten Moore, they are looking to build momentum and play their best basketball of the season moving forward.

The Warriors are 16-9 overall and 12-6 in PacWest play. They stand in fourth place in the PacWest standings with two games remaining. Westmont will close out the regular season with games at Biola on February 22 and at Point Loma on March 1.