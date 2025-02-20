Charges Filed Against Man for Felony Pandering in Santa Barbara County

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Re: People v. Remar Jabre Mabon, 25CR00766

Santa Barbara County District Attorney John T. Savrnoch announced today that charges have been filed against a 29-year-old resident of Antioch, CA, Remar Jabre Mabon. Mr. Mabon is charged with one felony count of Pandering by Encouraging in violation of Penal Code Section 266i(a)(2). The charges stem from an investigation wherein Mr. Mabon encouraged an individual to prostitute herself.

Mr. Mabon was released from custody over the District Attorney’s objection and remains on pre-trial supervision. His case will be in court for preliminary hearing setting on February 24, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. in Department 12 of the Santa Barbara County Superior Court.