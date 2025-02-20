Downtown Santa Barbara Celebrates Community Leaders at 2025 Annual Awards Breakfast

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – – Downtown Santa Barbara (DSB) honored outstanding individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the downtown community at its annual awards breakfast held at El Paseo. The event, presented by Southern California Edison, celebrated achievements in leadership, volunteerism, business, and community impact.

“This year’s awards breakfast was a special occasion as we not only celebrated the incredible achievements of our award winners but also marked a significant milestone for Downtown Santa Barbara with the transition to the Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA),” said Anne Petersen, Board President of DSB. “We are excited for this new chapter and the opportunities it brings to further enhance our downtown.”

Robin Elander, Executive Director of DSB, highlighted the organization’s accomplishments over the past year, including record-breaking attendance at 1st Thursday, a sold-out LIVE Art & Wine Tour, and the successful launch of the Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA). “We are incredibly proud of the work we’ve accomplished this year and are thrilled to have the resources through the DSBIA to tackle some of our most pressing issues and continue to make downtown Santa Barbara a thriving destination,” said Elander.

David de L’Arbre, the new DSBIA Board President, shared his vision for the future of the organization, emphasizing a commitment to revitalizing the downtown district through expanded initiatives in beautification, public safety, events, and economic development.

The following awards were presented:

Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Award: Fatima Arias-Zarate, a student leader from San Marcos High School, was recognized for her commitment to leadership and community service. Mayor Rowse presented the award.

Karl and Mary Grace Monteleone were honored for their over 20 years of dedicated volunteer service to DSB. Ron Robertson, a previous winner of the award, presented.

Mujeres Makers Market received the award for their work in supporting and championing small businesses and showcasing the work of local women of color. Alma Janabajab from the Workforce Development Board, last year's winner, presented the award.

Sama Sama, owned by Ryan Simorangkir and Tyler Peek, was recognized for their entrepreneurial spirit and expansion of their business. Sarah Sinclair of the Santa Barbara Independent, the award sponsor, presented the award.

Peter Lewis was awarded for his contributions to downtown, including the development of a 78-unit apartment complex, now subsidized housing for UCSB faculty and staff, and for bringing UCSB's first downtown outpost to State Street. Anne Petersen presented the award.

The event also recognized outgoing and continuing members of the DSB Board of Directors and thanked the DSB staff for their hard work and dedication. Sponsors for the event included Southern California Edison, Economic Development Collaborative, Santa Barbara Independent, Visit Santa Barbara, Montecito Bank and Trust, Capital Pensions & Insurance Solutions, Cox Communications, and Santa Barbara Beautiful, with Idyll Mercantile providing centerpieces.

About Downtown Santa Barbara:

Downtown Santa Barbara (DSB) has been dedicated to the promotion and enhancement of the Downtown District for the benefit of its members, residents, and visitors for 58 years. With the transition to the Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA), the organization will continue its mission to create a thriving downtown center that is a dynamic place to work, live, and visit.