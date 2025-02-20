Nathan Rogers, Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell, LLP Of Counsel, Joins Dream Foundation Board

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif.– 2025 February 19 –Nathan Rogers, of counsel with Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell, LLP, has joined the Board of Directors of Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults.

“I am honored to continue my nonprofit service by joining the Board of Dream Foundation,” says Rogers. “I look forward to helping bring meaningful experiences to people throughout the country who are facing a terminal diagnosis.”

With a Juris Doctor from the University of Georgia School of Law and a certificate in meditation from the Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution at Pepperdine University School of Law, Rogers brings a practical and holistic approach to the practice of law, with an emphasis on business and trust and estate litigation.

A Santa Barbara local, Rogers is passionate about serving his community. In addition to his commitment to Dream Foundation, he previously sat on the Board of Directors of Santa Barbara Strings and Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, holding the chairperson position at both. Rogers also served for several years on the Board of Directors of the Santa Barbara County Bar Association and was an Associate Director of Old Spanish Days,

“Nathan’s expertise and passions lend themselves seamlessly to Dream Foundation’s mission of serving terminally-ill adults with a final Dream,” says Dream Foundation’s Chief Executive Officer, Kisa Heyer. “I am especially delighted to welcome a Santa Barbara local who can nurture the relationship with our compassionate community.”

About Dream Foundation:

Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide joy, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, healthcare organizations and committed donors, the organization has served more than 35,000 final Dreams over the last thirty-one years. Dream Foundation has Charity Navigator’s four-star rating—its highest—for sound and transparent fiscal management ensuring its donors and partners that their investment will be used wisely. Dream Foundation receives no state or federal funding, relying on individual and corporate donations. To support the mission please visit DreamFoundation.org/donate. For a photo of Nathan Rogers or additional information, please contact Dani Cordaro at dani@dreamfoundation.org.