New Small Dog Manners Class at Santa Barbara Humane

I hope you’re doing well! I’m reaching out to share some exciting news from Santa Barbara Humane. We are launching a Small Dog Basic Manners class at our Santa Barbara Campus, designed specifically for dogs 25 pounds and under.

This six-week course, starting Tuesday, March 4, provides a safe and supportive environment where small dogs can learn essential skills like sit, stay, polite leash walking, and greeting people without jumping—without the stress of larger classmates. Using positive, reward-based training, this class helps build confidence and strengthen the bond between pets and their people.

I’ve attached the full press release with more details, along with a few photos of small dogs currently available for adoption here at Santa Barbara Humane. If you have any questions or would like additional information, please feel free to reach out. We would love your help in spreading the word about this unique training opportunity for small dog owners in our community.

Thank you for your time, and I appreciate your support in helping local pets and their families!