So, the County Supervisors, Sheriff, District Attorney, and Tax Collector all want a pay raise? During this time, day, and age? Where the norm is promises made are promises not kept. Like the price of eggs?!

Let’s see, of the above, whether they’re responsibility or not…

– cannot reduce the incessant amount of driver speeding all throughout the county.

– cannot reduce the incessant and dangerous road rage that’s rampant throughout the county.

– are unable or unwilling to cite drivers who choose to “limo tint” all their vehicle windows, which is (a) illegal and (b) contributes to both speeding and road rage.

– still haven’t figured out how to properly manage the county’s cannabis program.

– haven’t figured out the best plan for affordable housing throughout the county.

– continues to be vague on plans to address the potential loss of non-discretionary funding from the federal government. See current administrations plans.

I could go on and on, but the above are what comes to mind, and as usual, once their salaries are increased (48.8 percent? Are you kidding me?). Then as usual these same county public servants will have a plethora of excuses to cut back funding for critical county programs and services, citing a lack of funding.

If this translates to “dedication to public service,” then sign me up for the next county supervisor election no matter what district. Heck, my volunteer work equals dedication to public service at a significantly lower salary of …. Zero!

There’s certainly no debate on balancing fair compensation with public expectations. I not only say “No!” to a salary increase, especially a nearly 50 percent increase, but Heck No until these county public servants start to address even the most basic of responsibilities, such as illegal vehicle window tinting.