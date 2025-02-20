S.B. County High School Architectural Design Competition

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara, the Santa Ynez Valley Rotary Club and Santa Barbara Rotary Club North are pleased to announce the 2025 Santa Barbara County High School Architectural Design Competition scheduled for Tuesday, March 4th at locations in both north and south Santa Barbara county.

Over the last 33 years, hundreds of students have gone through this rigorous and fun design challenge.

Phase One of this event is the Design Charrette, a fast-paced, and totally creative experience of designing a building or space in a limited amount of time. Past design charrettes have challenged students to create a myriad of buildings, including a tiny home community, a community center, a youth hostel, homes for the homeless, a University research Center in the Mojave Desert, and a beach house. The students’ designs are based on a written design program, which is presented at the beginning of the Charrette day.

Following the Charrette, the students’ work is judged by a panel of design professionals to determine the 12 finalists. The finalists will move ahead to Phase Two of the Competition, the Juried Review where the finalists will present and defend their projects to a Jury of Architectural Educators and Professionals. The Jury determines the winners of the competition, and prizes and awards are presented.

The Competition originated in 1991 by Solvang Architect David Goldstien and his wife Linda, to introduce students to the importance of design in the built environment, and to expose them to the architecture profession. Goldstien is still involved in organizing the event, along with the Competition’s long-time sponsors, the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Rotary Club North and Santa Ynez Valley Rotary Club. UCSB Professor Jeremy White leads the volunteers and committee members, which includes 2000 HSDC winner, Jacob Niksto, a partner in the Santa Barbara architectural firm Becker Henson Niksto. According to White, “Jake represents the full cycle. He was a student competitor in the high school design competition, won a scholarship from the Architectural Foundation to study architecture in college, and now has returned to share his time and expertise with students who are just beginning to be aware of architecture. It’s rewarding to see that cycle in action.”

We thank our supporters and sponsors for their generous support. Listing as of date.

Allan Hancock College, Santa Maria

Direct Relief International, Santa Barbara

Elverhoj Museum, Solvang

Inklings Printing, Solvang

Tri-Co Reprographics, Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara County Education Office

Allan Hancock College Foundation

Becker Henson Niksto

Santa Barbara Rotary Club North

Santa Ynez Valley Rotary Club

Twelve finalists will present before a panel of four jurors on Saturday, March 8th at the Elverhoj Museum in Solvang from 8am – 2pm. The public is welcome to attend.