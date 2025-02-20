Santa Barbara Countywide Job Fairs: Your Path to a Rewarding Career in Public Education

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Job seekers interested in making a difference in their community will have the opportunity to explore the diverse career paths available in education at two upcoming job fairs in Santa Barbara County. These events are designed to connect individuals with schools and districts countywide that are actively hiring for a variety of positions.

The job fairs will take place on the following dates:

South County

Santa Barbara County Education Office Auditorium

4400 Cathedral Oaks, Road, Santa Barbara

Thursday, March 6, 2025, 4 -7 pm

North County

Santa Maria Public Library (Shepard Hall)

421 S McClelland St, Santa Maria

Thursday, March 13, 2025, 4 – 7 pm

Both events are free and open to the public.

Representatives from school districts across the county will be available to meet with attendees. A credentialing specialist will be on hand to provide expert guidance on becoming a credentialed education professional, including careers as a teacher, speech-language pathologist, school nurse, and more.

In addition, representatives from SBCEO’s preschools will be present to share information about career opportunities in local centers and early childhood education. A specialist who can help attendees determine their eligibility for subsidized childcare will also be present.

However, opportunities extend far beyond the classroom. Schools are also looking for professionals in fields such as information technology, accounting, human resources, maintenance, and more – many of which do not require a teaching credential or a college degree.

Attracting the next generation of public school employees is a major priority for school district leaders, including Santa Maria-Bonita School District Superintendent Dr. Darren McDuffie.

“The Santa Maria-Bonita School District (SMBSD) and our partner school districts in Santa Barbara County are special places to work with excellent, caring employees. Developing a highly effective staff is a key part of our mission at the SMBSD, and we are excited for the opportunity to extend our school district employee family while also helping new employees reach their full potential,” Dr. McDuffie said. “We are grateful to the Santa Barbara County Education Office for partnering with SMBSD and other local school districts to make these job fairs possible and accessible for our communities. Please come out and see the variety of careers our school districts are hiring for.”

Whether entering the field of public education for the first time, transitioning from another industry or looking to advance their career, job seekers are encouraged to attend and explore the possibilities.

For more details, visit www.sbceo.org/job-fairs.

The 2025 Santa Barbara Countywide Education Job Fairs are hosted by the Santa Barbara County Education Office.