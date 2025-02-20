Santa Barbara’s Summer Solstice Celebration Eliminates Fees to Keep the Arts Free for All

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – At a time when rising costs threaten community arts programs across the country, the Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration is proving that creativity should never come with a price tag. Thanks to Zeffy’s free fundraising platform, the festival has saved over $300 in credit card processing fees, ensuring that 10 more community members can participate in this year’s parade for free.

Taking place June 20-22, 2025, at Alameda Park, the 51st annual Summer Solstice Celebration is expected to draw over 100,000 attendees for a weekend of vibrant art, live performances, and one of the most spectacular parades in California. This year’s theme, “Wild World,” invites the community to explore diverse cultures, nature, and artistic expression through elaborate floats, costumes, and interactive workshops.

While many arts festivals are struggling with budget cuts and rising participation fees, Summer Solstice is breaking the trend by ensuring that every dollar donated goes directly toward supporting artists, workshops, and community engagement. By using Zeffy, a 100% fee-free fundraising platform, the organization has already raised nearly $6,000—funds that will be reinvested into free public workshops and sustainable float-building projects.

“Summer Solstice is one of the few places in the world that actively teaches the celebration arts,” says Penny Little, Executive Director of the festival. “With Zeffy’s support, we’ve been able to keep participation free for more community members, making sure that anyone who wants to be part of this incredible event has the opportunity to do so.”

What makes Santa Barbara’s Summer Solstice Parade unique isn’t just its size or spectacle—it’s the way it’s built from the ground up by the community. The festival runs a two-month workshop program, where local artists, performers, and volunteers come together to design and build breathtaking floats, masks, and costumes—many made from recycled materials. On Saturday, June 21, at 12 PM, the parade will begin at Ortega and Santa Barbara Streets, winding its way to Alameda Park, where festivalgoers can enjoy live music, dance performances, and hands-on creative experiences throughout the weekend.

Across the country, arts programs are being forced to cut back or introduce new participation fees to keep up with operational expenses. But Santa Barbara’s Summer Solstice Celebration is proving that community-driven fundraising can keep public art free and thriving. By eliminating transaction fees, the festival ensures that every dollar donated goes directly to creating art, supporting artists, and bringing people together through shared creativity.

For more information about the Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration or to support its mission, visit www.solsticeparade.com or email artstaff@solsticeparade.com.

About Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration:

The Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting hands-on community participation in the arts. Through its annual festival, parade, and interactive workshops, the organization provides opportunities for people of all ages to create, collaborate, and celebrate artistic expression—ensuring that the arts remain free and accessible to all.