The Women’s Fund Announces Record Grants Pool of $1,250,000 for 2025

The Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara is excited to announce a grants pool of $1,250,000. On May 20, at the Celebration of Grants at the Lobero Theatre, the money will be distributed to local nonprofits for programs addressing the critical needs of women, children, and families in south Santa Barbara County.

The record-breaking grants pool makes the Women’s Fund one of the largest collective giving circles in the country. Since its founding by 12 local women in 2004, the organization has grown to over 1,400 members and has awarded nearly $13 million to nonprofits in the community over the past 20 years.

“The size of this year’s grants pool is evidence of the generosity of our members and the commitment they have to our community,” says Women’s Fund Board Chair Carolyn Jabs. “It also reveals the power of collective giving. By pooling our contributions, Women’s Fund members can have an impact far beyond what we could have as individuals.”

The Women’s Fund is led and managed by more than 200 volunteers. Each year, the Research Committee develops a ballot that includes a range of transformative projects proposed by agencies that address the needs of women, families, and children. In March, members will participate in voting to decide which projects should be funded.

“In uncertain times, it’s very rewarding—and humbling—to be part of an organization in which so many women contribute money, time, and talent to support the nonprofits that serve vulnerable people in our community,” says Jabs. “Our Board of Directors extends heartfelt gratitude to all of our members as well as our sponsors and community supporters.”

The Women’s Fund welcomes new members. For more information, including details about upcoming events and previous grants, visit www.womensfundsb.org