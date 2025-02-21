Goleta Valley Library to Close for Relocation Beginning April 1st

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, February 21, 2025 – Preparations are underway for Goleta Valley Library’s relocation to its temporary site. The move is scheduled to take place from April to June 2025. During this time, staff will be packing the essential supplies, materials, and more that will enable operations and services to continue offsite while the facility is under construction for 18-24 months as part of the Goleta Valley Library Building, Safety, and ADA Improvement Project.

To support the library in its packing process, measures will be put into place to get as many materials home as possible prior to the library’s last day of service on Sunday, March 30th. Patrons will notice the following changes to the collection beginning on Friday, March 7th:

The Goleta Valley Library collection will no longer be visible in the online catalog

New holds will not be able to be placed on Goleta Valley Library materials

Goleta Valley Library will no longer be listed in the catalog as a pick-up location for holds

More information regarding book drop access and pickup locations for active holds during the closure will be coming soon

Patrons are welcome to continue to visit the library in-person to check out materials through March 30th. Holds can also be placed on materials from other Black Gold libraries and can be picked up on the Bookvan at their regularly scheduled stops throughout Isla Vista. A schedule is available here: https://www.goletavalleylibrary.org/services/bookvan. Access to the e-Library will remain available 24/7 for ongoing access to eBooks, audiobooks, music, movies, and more.

A variety of offsite programs for all ages will be provided during the transition period. A calendar of events will be shared in early March so that the community can continue to gather and engage as Goleta Valley Library relocates to its temporary home. The lease for temporary library services to be provided from 6500 Hollister Avenue will be presented to City Council for consideration of approval at the February 25th Council meeting. If approved, the library plans to open for service from this location in early June prior to the start of the Summer Reading Program.

While construction is underway, a full schedule of programming will be provided at a variety of locations throughout Goleta, including City of Goleta Council Chambers (130 Cremona Drive), the Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue), several local outdoor spaces such as parks, as well as many outreach locations including schools, youth organizations, and retirement communities. The full schedule is being finalized and will be provided later this spring and available on the library website at www.GoletaValleyLibrary.org.

City Librarian Elizabeth Saucedo said, “We wish to thank our patrons for their support during this transition and upcoming construction project. We are very grateful to serve a community that values and celebrates their local library, and we understand that our anticipated closure will impact our community. We are looking forward to engaging with our patrons in innovative ways during construction and are committed to maintaining the high-quality service that our community currently enjoys. When Goleta Valley Library reopens, we will be excited to welcome you into a renovated space that is safer, more accessible, and will continue to enrich the lives of patrons for generations to come.”

Explore GoletaValleyLibrary.org for up-to-date information about our services, programs, and events.