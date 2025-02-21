Help the Santa Barbara Zoo Win Best Zoo in USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards!

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Help the Santa Barbara Zoo be named one of the top zoos in the country! Santa Barbara Zoo was nominated for Best Zoo in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice awards. A panel of travel experts and the 10Best editorial team selected 20 nominees, and readers get to vote for the top 10. To vote, go to: https://10best.usatoday.com/awards/travel/best-zoo-2025/santa-barbara-zoo-santa-barbara-california/

Readers are allowed to vote once per day until March 10 at 12 p.m. EST when voting ends.

What makes the Santa Barbara Zoo the best? Guests can feed giraffes while soaking in ocean views, walk among the wallabies and kangaroos in the Australian Walkabout, take a train ride through exhibits and other experiences and learn all about the important conservation work the Santa Barbara Zoo is doing – right in their own backyard. Click here to vote and visit sbzoo.org for more.