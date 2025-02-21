Lompoc Library Partnering with NASA for Upcoming Launch Event

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LOMPOC, CA, Feb. 20, 2025 – The Lompoc Public Library is excited to partner with NASA to host two special pre-launch events for the upcoming launch of the SPHEREx & PUNCH mission. SPHEREx and its rideshare PUNCH is scheduled to lift off Thursday, Feb. 27 from Vandenberg Space Force Base on a SpaceX Falcon 9.

Visit the pre-launch event for engaging presentations by NASA staff, activities for children and mission pins, posters and stickers.

Join the fun on Tuesday, February 25 and Wednesday, February 26:

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. (Feb. 25) and 2 – 4 p.m. (Feb. 26)

Location: Grossman Gallery, Lompoc Public Library, 501 E. North Ave., Lompoc

SPHEREx: (Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization and Ices Explorer) is a space telescope. The 2-year mission will survey the sky in optical as well as near-infrared light, allowing astronomers to gather data on 450+ million galaxies!

PUNCH: (Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere) is a constellation of 4 small satellites in low Earth orbit that will make global, 3D observations of the Sun’s outer atmosphere, the corona, to learn how the mass and energy there become the solar wind.

The SPHEREx mission is managed by JPL. BAE Systems Inc built the telescope and the spacecraft bus, and a team of scientists located in the U.S., South Korea, and Taiwan will analyze the data.

Further questions can be directed to the Lompoc Public Library at 805-875-8775.

The Lompoc Public Library System

The Lompoc Public Library System has been serving the Lompoc Valley for more than 100 years. The Lompoc Public Library System engages, empowers, and enriches our community.

The library is committed to bringing quality programming and educational opportunities to people of all ages. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information about the Lompoc Public Library System locations, hours and programming, visit us online at cityoflompoc.com/library.