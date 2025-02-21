Nicholas Behrman Named Partner at Law Firm Reicker, Pfau, Pyle and McRoy

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, California – Reicker, Pfau, Pyle & McRoy, a premier full-service law firm in Santa Barbara, has promoted corporate attorney Nicholas “Nick” A. Behrman to partner.

An attorney at the firm since 2019, Behrman has extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions, emerging companies, debt and equity financings, real estate transactions, business ventures, and general contract and corporate matters. Since joining Reicker, Pfau, Pyle & McRoy he’s played a pivotal role in numerous high-profile transactions and developed a proven track record of advising clients on complex deals.

As partner, Behrman will continue his work with corporate clients. His promotion recognizes his exceptional leadership, strategic insight, and deep commitment to delivering outstanding results.

Behrman earned his Juris Doctor degree from the UCLA School of Law in 2016 and holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Villanova University. He was admitted to the California State Bar in December 2016.

A Santa Barbara native, Behrman is actively involved in the Santa Barbara community. He currently serves on the board of the United Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara and was recently honored as the club’s board trustee of the year. He is also the board chair and trustee of the Laguna Blanca School Board of Trustees. Additionally, he leads Reicker, Pfau, Pyle & McRoy’s summer clerk program and has served as president of the Santa Barbara Barristers.

Behrman is a proud father of three and married to Christina Behrman, an attorney at Mullen & Henzell who was also promoted to partner this year.

Established in 1996, Reicker, Pfau, Pyle & McRoy is a leading full-service law firm serving the Santa Barbara community and clients throughout California and the United States. The firm provides effective and personalized counsel in a variety of practice areas, including startups, mergers and acquisitions, business transactions, real estate transactions, corporate law, civil litigation, land use, employment law, and estate planning.