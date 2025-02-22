Some politicians in Washington, D.C., are addicted to power and greed. Power and greed can be a repetitive and destructive behavior that causes politicians to make decisions that are hurtful to their constituents while serving only their selfish personal ambitions. Instead of practicing leadership based on empathy and compassion their addictions lead them down a dark path toward retribution and the demeaning of others.

There is no shortage of politicians in Washington, D.C., who appear to be consumed by power and greed. You don’t have to look very far to find them. They sit in the highest levels of power. And like many addicts, they like to surround themselves with those who will enable them. That is because addicts have low self-esteem and are easily threatened. Just follow the recent news. These politicians are consumed by power and greed and therefore find it impossible to follow rules set by others including those outlined in the constitution.

Remember elections have consequences and we want effective leaders in Washington, D.C. Is POTUS addicted to power and greed? I will let you decide that for yourself. But have no doubt there are those who are consumed by power and greed loose in the White House and the halls of Congress.