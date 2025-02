I am terrified of Trump’s treatment of Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukraine. Anyone with an understanding of global history of the past century would see why. For my part I wish we had a president with Zelensky’s strengths: courage, outstanding character, and profound caring for his people.

