Exactly 65 years ago this month (!) I was working in Santa Barbara — a young English guy sponsored by my Great Uncle Harry East who was an international horse polo player living in Montecito with his wife, Ella. I gather another “Harry” lives there now who is also keen on polo!

My breakfast was always taken at Stan’s Breakfast House on State Street. Do any of your readers remember it? Amazing value and their “short stack” — wow! It would be great to hear from them!