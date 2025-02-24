Blind Fitness Announces New Executive Director Tania Isaac-Dutton

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA- Blind Fitness, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals who are blind or have low vision through sports, recreation, and physical activity while educating the public of their abilities, proudly announces the appointment of Tania Isaac-Dutton as its new Executive Director.

Isaac-Dutton is a founding board member and brings a wealth of experience in leadership, advocacy, and inclusive programming. Through dedicated service to accessibility and community engagement, she will build on Blind Fitness’ mission to create opportunities with the blind and low vision community to lead active, healthy lives.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tania as our new Executive Director,” said Bob Burnham, Board Chair of Blind Fitness. “Her compassion, leadership, and vision make her the ideal person to guide the organization into its next phase of impact and growth.”

Isaac-Dutton succeeds Brianna Pettit, who has transitioned to a new role on the board after her instrumental work in founding and growing Blind Fitness. “It has been an honor to watch the organization grow since its start in 2021, and I look forward to continuing to guide and support the organization as a member of the board of directors,” said Pettit. The board has truly appreciated the leadership and direction from Pettit and looks forward to her continued support with great enthusiasm.

“I am truly honored to step into this role, continuing the remarkable work of Blind Fitness and following in the path of Brianna Pettit, whose dedication, vision, and collaboration have established a strong foundation for future growth,” said Isaac-Dutton. “I look forward to expanding our programs, deepening our impact, and ensuring that we continue to expand activity and community with the blind.”

Under Isaac-Dutton’s leadership, Blind Fitness will continue to enhance its programming, foster new community partnerships, and advocate for greater inclusivity with the blind and low vision community.

About Blind Fitness:

Blind Fitness empowers individuals who are blind or have low vision through sports, recreation, and physical activity while educating the public of their abilities. Founded in 2021, Blind Fitness was created not because those with visual impairments are incapable of exercising independently, but to address the systemic barriers- such as inaccessible infrastructure and limiting societal beliefs- that have long restricted their participation in community activities.

We offer a diverse and growing range of activities, including running, yoga, surfing, rock climbing, cycling, outrigger canoeing, hiking, and strength training. Beyond providing fitness opportunities, Blind Fitness is committed to challenging negative stereotypes by educating the public and actively working to remove barriers faced by the blind and low vision community.

For more information, visit www.blindfitness.org.