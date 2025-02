Having co-founded American Oceans Campaign, I’ve had a lot of experience with oil and the Coastal Commission , which is where this issue regarding Sable will ultimately be decided. Santa Barbara County and cities can influence the outcome by opposing Sable before the California Coastal Commission.

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.