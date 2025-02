I was dismayed by the false balance in the Independent‘s article on the pipeline restart . Sable’s arguments, called “pros,” are presented opposite to the “cons” of the Environmental Defense Center and associated organizations. But how about all of us ordinary people who oppose the pipeline restart? We are not lawyers or organizations. We remember the devastation of the spill. We cried when we saw the pelicans covered in oil trying to fly. Please remember your community.

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.