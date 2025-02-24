New Lowered Speed Limit Signs with Flags Going Up at Designated Locations

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Replacing of speed limit signs happening now in Goleta | Credit: Courtesy

GOLETA, CA, February 24, 2025 – The installation of about one hundred new speed limit signs began today, February 24, on designated roads throughout Goleta. Orange flags will be installed on the new signs to alert drivers of the new speed limit. The project is anticipated to take a few weeks to complete, but once a sign is in place, the new speed limit is enforceable. The City encourages motorists to be mindful and adhere to the updated speed limits.

Changes will affect portions of the following roads: Calle Real, Cambridge Drive, Cathedral Oaks Road, Covington Way, Fairview Avenue, Glen Annie Road, Hollister Avenue, Kellogg Avenue, La Patera Lane, Los Carneros Road, Pacific Oaks Road, Patterson Avenue, Phelps Road, Storke Road, and Ward Drive. For a detailed breakdown of the exact locations and updated speed limits, please view the map here.

The new signs are a result of Assembly Bill 43 (AB 43), which came into effect in June 2024, and gives local municipalities new tools under the California Vehicle Code to lower speed limits for designated safety corridors, segments with a history of the highest number of serious and fatal injuries, and areas with high concentrations of bicyclists and pedestrians.

Goleta Public Works Director Nina Buelna said, “As a Vision Zero City, the City of Goleta is committed to eliminating traffic-related fatal and serious injuries from our roadway network. Lowering speed limits along designated roads throughout the City is an important part of that goal as research shows lower speed limits can reduce tragedies on the road. We encourage residents to join the City in making a safer Goleta for everyone.”

For more information on the City’s Vision Zero efforts, please visit our website at www.CityofGoleta.org/VisionZero or call the City at 805-562-5504.