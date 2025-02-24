SBART Press Luncheon: Solana Sandoval and Jonathan Corona Honored as Athletes of the Week

After a holiday break, the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table resumed its weekly press luncheons Monday and featured several award presentations.

San Marcos High Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Andres Villa

Villa played linebacker for the Royals football team while pursuing a challenging academic regimen that earned him a scholarship to Yale University, where he will major in electrical engineering and data science. Achieving a 4.7 GPA, Villa participated last year in an MIT research project exploring autonomous vehicles. Royals football coach Ralph Molina said Villa was his first player to miss a practice because of an important scientific conference call.

Scholar-Athlete awards are given throughout the school year to an athlete from each Santa Barbara area school.

Sebastian Janelle Photo Credit: Courtesy SBART

Special Olympics Athlete of the Month: Sebastian Janelle

Janelle excelled in fore-checking for the Santa Barbara Floorball team.

Athletes of the Week

Feb. 9-15: Sierrah Kendig and George Marin

Kendig, a Dos Pueblos High senior, placed 8th in the CIF-SS division tournament to clinch a spot in the CIF Masters. The Channel League champion racked up four pins in the competition.

Marin led Cate School to two victories in the CIF soccer playoffs. He scored four goals, including the game-winner in overtime against Pasadena.

Feb. 16-23: Solana Sandoval and Jonathan Corona

Sandoval got the San Marcos softball season off to a good start, going 6-for-10 at the plate while the Royals won twice in three games. She had a home run and three doubles.

Corona became the first Santa Barbara High wrestler to qualify for the State Meet. The 190-pounder finished fourth in the CIF Masters Meet.