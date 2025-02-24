It amazes me that Sable Offshore Corp., while trying to acquire a transfer of permits and ownership from Exxon and re-start the pipeline that burst in 2015, continues to flaunt laws. These include the recent ruling by the California Coastal Commission to stop all work related to the pipeline. Yet they continue to work along the Gaviota Coast.

Powerful entities acting as if laws don’t matter — remind you of anyone? Is ignoring the law the new pandemic? To paraphrase from Casablanca, I’m shocked, shocked that they are ignoring the ruling.

The stakes are high. Another burst pipeline and spill would once again devastate our ocean life and shoreline, as well as the fisheries and tourist economy that depend on them. Not to mention the contribution to climate change and its resultant disastrous consequences, as recently seen in the Los Angeles wildfires.

Let’s let them know that we want to see these scofflaws held to account.

Show up at the Board of Supervisors hearing on February 25, write a letter to the Board of Supervisors (sbcob@countyofsb.org) and/or call Governor Newsom (916) 445-2841 to say you are against this outrageous decision.

Clearly, Sable cannot be trusted to act according to the good of our county.