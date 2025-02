1. Spent one-third of my first term on the golf course, improving my short iron swing.

2. I wiped out the last existing diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in my government.

3. Agreed to new “Trump Chain Saws” line to be sold on social media.

4. Tracked down and deported thousands of migrant children who entered the U.S. without their parents.

5. Booked the January 6th choir to open this season’s Kennedy Center.

cc: Elon Musk