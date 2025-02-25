Assembly Holds Hearing on Federal Funding in California

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SACRAMENTO, CA – On Thursday, February 20, Assemblymember Gregg Hart (D-Santa Barbara), Chair of Budget Subcommittee No. 7 on Accountability and Oversight, led a hearing on federal funding in California. The hearing featured presentations by state budget experts, a county government executive, and a higher education representative about the critical services made vulnerable by funding threats from the federal government.

“America’s hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, agriculture, and diversity, California is the fifth largest economy in the world. California subsidizes the rest of the country, contributing $80 billion more in federal tax dollars than we receive back in spending and services,” Assemblymember Gregg Hart said. “Children, seniors, first responders, veterans, people with disabilities, and Californians from every corner of our state are counting on the President and Congress to fund the programs and services that ensure their well-being.”

Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas (D-Hollister) said, “As California’s leaders, we must ensure government spends public dollars wisely and effectively, and I thank Assemblymember Gregg Hart for helping lead our oversight efforts. Many of the essential programs that Californians rely on are under attack by Republicans in Washington, from funding for small businesses and classrooms to health care for children, so this oversight work is critical in protecting our taxpayers.”

Assembly Budget Chair Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino) said, “Federal funding plays a critical role in supporting the programs and services that millions of Californians rely on every day. I applaud Assemblymember Hart’s leadership in examining how these resources impact our state, and I look forward to working closely with him to craft a responsible and equitable budget that protects all Californians.”

This hearing was the first of five that will be held by the Budget Subcommittee in advance of the May Revision of the Governor’s Budget. To view the recording of the hearing, visit https://www.assembly.ca.gov/media-archive.