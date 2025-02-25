Gateway Educational Services to Host 2nd Annual Youth Poster Contest at Community Arts Workshop (CAW)

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA -Gateway Educational Services (GES) will host their opening ceremony for their 2nd Annual Stop the Hate Youth Poster Contest.

The awards presentation will occur at CAW’s Gallery and Community Room (631 Garden St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101) on Saturday, March 8th, from 2:00-4:00 PM.

The exhibition theme is “Building Community Through Love, Martin Luther King Jr.

“The only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend is love.

—The Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

All artwork in this exhibition reflects how youth in our county creatively take a stance against discrimination and hate through positive messaging that focuses on community, respect, and compassion. GES invited Goleta Union School District students to participate. Winners will be honored by grade level, and all students will receive recognition for participation.

“We want students to focus on community, love, and nonviolence”

-Audrey Gamble, Co-Executive director, Gateway Educational Services.

To RSVP for the opening ceremony, use the QR code below or through this link. For more information, please contact Connie Alexander or Audrey Gamble at Gateway Educational Services at (805) 427-0003 or info@gatewayeducationalservices.org

About Gateway Educational Services

Founded in 2009, Gateway Educational Services is a non-profit learning center in Santa Barbara County. They provide the community with personalized tutoring, girls STE(A)M camps, and a college readiness program. Through their College Readiness Program, Gateway has successfully helped 144 students (since 2017) attend college – most first-generation students, and 98% graduate within four years.