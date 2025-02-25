Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

“Stick It To the Flames” Fundraiser on Saturday, March 1st Will Offer Public Skating,

Hockey Games and More to Support the California Community Foundation

Goleta, CA — Ice in Paradise is proud to host “Stick it to the Flames,” a fundraiser to benefit Los Angeles Wildfire Relief, on Saturday, March 1st starting at 1:30 pm.

Proceeds from the event – which features a day full of ice skating, hockey games, local vendors, games, prizes, and more – will support the California Community Foundation.

Admission is free for adults and kids, but donations will be accepted at the front desk.

Attendees are invited to watch any of six hockey games that will take place, with participants ranging from youth to women to co-ed adult to college. Game times are as follows:

8U: 1:30 to 2:30 pm

10U: 2:45 to 3:45 pm

Girls: 4:00 to 5:00 pm

Coed/Medium: 5:15 to 6:15 pm

College: 6:30 to 7:30 pm

Adult 1st: 7:45 to 8:45 pm

Adult 2nd: 9:00-10:00 pm

The nonprofit California Community Foundation has served Los Angeles County since 1915, and its mission is to lead positive change that strengthens L.A. communities. Sponsors of the CCF event include Prostride Hockey, Sick Mitts, and Hockey Boys.

We appreciate your support and concern for the victims of the wildfires that have ravaged Southern California. For event details, email info@iceinparadise.org or call 805-879-1550