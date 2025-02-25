Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Sales Tax Results for the City of Santa Barbara – Quarter Ended December 31, 2024

The City of Santa Barbara received $7.8 Million in sales tax revenue during the quarter ended December 31, 2024, which is the second quarter of the City’s fiscal year.

Year to date, total sales tax revenues are about 7.0% below budget. For Fiscal Year 2025, the City’s sales tax revenue budget is $31.2 Million.

Transient Occupancy Tax Results for the City of Santa Barbara – Month Ended January 31, 2025

The City of Santa Barbara collected $2.0 Million in Transient Occupancy Taxes (TOT) for January 2025, the seventh month in the City’s fiscal year.

Year to date, the City has collected $21.5 Million in overall TOT, of which approximately $19.0 Million came from hotels and $2.5 Million from short-term rentals. Year to date, total TOT revenues are coming in 3.1% above budget.

The Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) is a Tax on “Transient” guests staying in any hotel, inn, motel, or other commercial lodging establishment for a period of less than 30 days.

The City’s adopted TOT budget for all funds is $34.5 Million, of which $28.7 Million is budgeted in the General Fund.

View the Transient Occupancy Tax Table. The City’s TOT tax rate is 12.0%, of which 10.0% goes to the City’s General Fund and the remaining 2.0% goes to the Creeks/Clean Water Fund.

For additional current and historical financial data, visit the City’s Budget & Reporting webpage.