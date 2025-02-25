Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Please join the City of Santa Barbara on March 5, 2025, for a town hall to learn about Fire Safety and City Water Systems, and to have your questions answered by representatives from the Fire Department and Public Works’ Water Resources Division.

In-person and virtual participation options. Spanish translation and interpretation provided.

We encourage you to review the informational resources below before attending:

Town Hall on Fire Safety & City Water Systems

Wednesday, March 5, 2025

5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

City Hall, 2nd Floor

735 Anacapa St.

or Participate virtually via Zoom.

