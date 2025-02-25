Town Hall on Fire Safety & City Water Systems – Join Us!
Please join the City of Santa Barbara on March 5, 2025, for a town hall to learn about Fire Safety and City Water Systems, and to have your questions answered by representatives from the Fire Department and Public Works’ Water Resources Division.
In-person and virtual participation options. Spanish translation and interpretation provided.
We encourage you to review the informational resources below before attending:
- Water Systems and Wildfire FAQ (double-sided PDF)
- Water Systems and Wildfire FAQ (double-sided PDF)_Español
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
City Hall, 2nd Floor
735 Anacapa St.
or Participate virtually via Zoom.
Watch live at 5:30 p.m. on Channel 18 or on YouTube.