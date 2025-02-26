Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, February 25, 2025 – The City of Goleta is looking to fill one vacant position on the Parks & Recreation Commission. If you love the outdoors and are interested in issues related to parks and recreation, we encourage you to apply. Applications can be submitted online at www.CityofGoleta.org/BoardsCommissions through Tuesday, March 18 at 5:00 p.m. This is a great way to give back and get more involved with your community.

The Parks and Recreation Commission consists of seven members that advise the City Council on issues related to parks and recreational opportunities in Goleta. This includes public parks, open spaces, beaches, and indoor and outdoor recreational facilities and opportunities in Goleta.

The Commission holds six regular meetings per year and may hold additional meetings as needed. Members are compensated $75 per meeting. Eligible applicants must live in the City of Goleta.

Apply online by 5:00 p.m. on March 18 at www.CityofGoleta.org/BoardsCommissions. Thank you for considering this important role in your community. For additional information, please email cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org.