How would you feel if you woke up tomorrow morning to see a powerful “so called” small cell wireless facility antenna array 20 feet from your bedroom window, without notice or ability to appeal. Imagine your property values decrease by 20 percent and increased fire risks. This will be the result of the continued deregulation of the multi-trillion-dollar wireless industry.

On February 4, 2025, the Santa Barbara County supervisors voted 5-0 for the worst of a series of county telecom ordinances since 2019. The board ignored, dismissed, and discredited Safe Technology for Santa Barbara County’s fire investigator expert, legal expert, and many public comments.

This flawed telecom ordinance exempted all environmental protection laws and coastal permit hearings from “so called” small cell antennas. There are no reasonable setbacks, notification, opportunity to oppose and appeal, inspections by professional electrical engineers, and no monitoring of radiation. These facilities will be rubber stamped, despite predictable false information on applications and permits.

Laura Capps and Steve Lavagnino’s behavior during the meeting showed a disregard and lack of respect for the 40-50 people live and on Zoom who were there to oppose this ordinance, The majority of people in the room did not get a chance to make their public comments.

The supervisors made an unsound, unbalanced, and unacceptable decision that needs to be changed. A continued effort is needed to improve this ordinance. For more information: http://emfsafetynetwork.org/safe-technology-for-santa-barbara-take-action/