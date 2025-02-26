Are you disgusted with Pentagon waste and failures? Tired of endless wars?

Should we get on Trump’s bandwagon for peace? Could we then hold Trump accountable for his peacemaking attempts?

Who wants to keep pouring our tax dollars down rat holes?

Yes, we need a military in this dangerous world, but do we need unnecessary wars for profit?

Remember Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, and all those little secret CIA wars?

What if we spent part of the Pentagon’s multi-billion dollars a year to make some friends in the world instead of creating enemies and failed states.

How about some peace in Gaza, too? What could we lose? Fewer deaths?