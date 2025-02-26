Lompoc Unified School District Celebrates Maple High School’s Recognition as a Model Continuation High School

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LOMPOC, CA – Lompoc Unified School District (LUSD) celebrates Maple High School’s recognition as a Model Continuation High School for providing exceptional opportunities for students to pursue academic and social success.

On February 19, 2025, State Superintendent Tony Thurmond announced the 74 schools throughout the state that were recognized as Model Continuation High Schools (MCHS) for 2025. Currently, there are 429 continuation high schools in California, serving close to 49,000 students. Maple High School is the only 2025 Model Continuation

High School in Santa Barbara County recognized this year. Model Continuation High Schools retain their designation for three years. Recognized schools will be acknowledged at the upcoming California Continuation Education Association’s Annual Conference April 24-27, 2025 in San Diego.

Maple High School (MHS), LUSD’s continuation high school, is committed to providing a high-quality education and supporting over 150 students from across Lompoc Valley who face unique academic and personal challenges.

The school is focused on improving student engagement, promoting personalized learning, and fostering a positive school culture that encourages academic success and personal growth. One of the unique features at Maple High School is the Advisory Class, where students have an opportunity to explore their identity and interests and use self knowledge to create academic and personal goals for their future. MHS also promotes learning beyond school walls, partnering with local organizations to offer students an opportunity to learn on the job. All students at MHS have access to outstanding educators and counselors, out of school support systems, and the tools necessary for post-secondary success.

MHS Principal Laurel Schroeder, shares, “I am incredibly proud that we have been recognized as a California Model Continuation High School. We recognize that many of our students face significant adversity in their lives.

Our goal is to create a supportive environment where they can not only overcome these challenges and thrive despite them. Through our partnership with Big Picture Learning, we focus on nurturing each student’s unique strengths and passions. By providing personalized learning experiences and real-world opportunities, we empower our students to build resilience, develop critical life skills, and chart a path toward a successful future. My goal, as the principal, is to make sure students not only earn a high school diploma but also leave our school with a clear plan for success in their next steps of life. We not only want to see students identifying what careers they are passionate about but also getting real work experiences in those fields through mentorships while in high school.”

Alexandria Vine, MHS teacher, shares “I’m proud of everything we have done here at Maple to earn the designation of a Model Continuation High School. We have formed a supportive community for our students to express themselves while still managing to hold them to rigorous academic standards. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us and our students.”

Superintendent Dr. Clara Finneran shares her excitement for Principal Laurel Shroeder and her team, “Our vision is for each student to graduate from high school prepared to meet the challenges of post-secondary education and the demands of a successful career. To accomplish that goal, we need to ensure that each student has what they need to be successful in school and beyond. Maple High School is an example of one of the many ways we make that happen in Lompoc Unified School District. I am so proud of the hard work and dedication of Principal Laurel Shroeder, her team, and the students and families at Maple High School.”

About Model Continuation High Schools

Continuation high schools provide comprehensive services to at-risk youth through exemplary instructional strategies, flexible scheduling, and guidance and counseling services. Continuation schools provide a high school diploma program for students who have not graduated from high school, are required to attend school, and are at risk of not completing their education.

The Model Continuation High School Recognition Program is a collaborative partnership between the California Department of Education (CDE) and the California Continuation Education Association Plus (CCEA Plus). The Model Continuation High School (MCHS) Recognition Program identifies and recognizes outstanding programs and creates a resource list of quality programs for school visitations. These schools provide comprehensive services to at-risk youth through the use of exemplary instructional strategies, flexible scheduling, and guidance and counseling services. The CDE encourages continuation high schools that meet the eligibility criteria to submit an application to the MCHS Recognition Program. Read more here: https://www.cde.ca.gov/ta/sr/mc/

Lompoc Unified School District offers an outstanding educational experience for its more than 9,000 students. Its award-winning schools and programs, strong leaders, teachers, and staff serve Pre-Kindergarten through high school students living in the City of Lompoc, Vandenberg Village, Mesa Oaks, Mission Hills, Vandenberg Space Force Base, and rural areas adjacent to these. The District offers a wide range of programs, including Career Technical Education, Advanced Placement, Dual Language Immersion, and support for multilingual students and students with special needs, as well as exceptional extracurricular opportunities, such as athletics and clubs.