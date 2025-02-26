Respected Healthcare Leader Scott Wester Selected as President and CEO of Cottage Health

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA—February 26, 2025 — The Cottage Health Board of Directors has selected experienced healthcare leader Scott Wester, MHA, as Cottage Health’s next president and CEO. Mr. Wester will assume his post April 7, 2025.

Cottage Health chose Mr. Wester after an extensive national search. He replaces Ron Werft, MHA, who will retire after 38 years at Cottage Health, the last 25 as president and CEO.

Mr. Wester’s three decades of successfully steering healthcare systems and his strategic vision distinguished him as the top candidate to lead Cottage Health. He has led the evolution of several healthcare organizations. In his 14 years as president and CEO of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, major capital projects included building a new children’s hospital and a heart and vascular institute. He also led the center’s transition from a community hospital to a major teaching hospital and delivered a $250 million partnership with Louisiana State University for workforce development.

Mr. Wester most recently served as president and CEO of Memorial Healthcare System in South Florida. Memorial Healthcare is one of the nation’s largest public healthcare systems and encompasses six hospitals, more than 16,000 employees, and comprehensive services ranging from primary to quaternary care.

After joining Memorial Healthcare System in 2022, he quickly made his mark. He stabilized the system’s workforce after the COVID-19 pandemic and earned awards for employee engagement. The system opened a new cancer institute associated with Moffitt Cancer Center, expanded a pediatric hospital, and grew clinical programs. Memorial Healthcare had its strongest-ever fiscal year during his tenure, allowing the system to expand patient care and outreach.

“Scott Wester rose above as a proven, strategic leader in advancing large non-profit and public health systems. He will be a champion for our patient care, shared governance, operational excellence, and commitment to the community,” said Steven Zola, Chair of Cottage Health’s executive search committee.

The Cottage Health Board of Directors is confident that Mr. Wester will continue the organization’s momentum in achieving the goals of its strategic plan that includes new patient services and an innovation center.

“We’re excited to work with Scott in the coming months and years and see him transform his vision into actions that improve health in our region,” said Eric Seale, who was appointed chair of the Cottage Health Board of Directors in January.

In the coming years, Cottage Health plans to grow its medical staff, advance health through its Compton Center for Medical Excellence and Innovation and broaden services in ambulatory and acute care. Mr. Wester also will oversee numerous milestones for the system, including moving Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital to the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital campus and expanding services at Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.

Mr. Wester graduated magna cum laude with bachelor’s degrees in chemistry and classical humanities from Saint Louis University in Missouri in 1990. He went on to earn a Master of Hospital and Health Administration degree from Xavier University in his native Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1993.

Health professions run in Mr. Wester’s family. His grandfather was an obstetrician/gynecologist and his father was a clinical psychologist. His daughter Grace is studying to become a physician, while his daughter Lily is pursuing veterinary medicine. He and his wife, Nicole, look forward to becoming a part of the community and getting to know the Santa Barbara County area.

“Every conversation I’ve had about Cottage Health confirms that its impact goes beyond its hospitals and clinics. It’s a fundamental part of this Central Coast community,” Mr. Wester said. “I’m excited to lead this outstanding organization and the thousands of employees who reflect Cottage’s core values of excellence, integrity and compassion.”

Cottage Health is a not-for-profit health system providing advanced medical care on California’s Central Coast. In the past year, its hospitals in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley cared for 20,733 inpatient admissions, 91,649 emergency department visits and 2,005 newborn deliveries. With more than 700 physicians, including specialists typically found only at university medical centers, Cottage offers expert, comprehensive care. As a teaching institution, it trains physicians through residency programs in medical, surgical, pediatric and radiology specialties. Cottage Health is home to the Central Coast’s only Level I adult and Level II pediatric trauma center and an advanced comprehensive stroke center. Its specialty services include Cottage Children’s Medical Center, Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, the Santa Barbara Neuroscience Institute, Cottage Heart & Vascular Center and Cottage Center for Orthopedics. Beyond its hospitals, Cottage expands care through primary and specialty clinics, urgent care centers and 24/7 provider access via Cottage Virtual Care.