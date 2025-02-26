Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council Kicks Off Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP) for Lompoc Valley

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

To further prepare the County for future wildfire impacts the Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council (SBCFSC) is proud to announce the launch of a Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP) for the Lompoc Valley. This important initiative marks a significant step forward in creating a safer and more fire resilient Santa Barbara County. A Community Wildfire Protection Plan is a collaborative effort that brings together state, local, and tribal governments, fire departments, community organizations, and community members. The CWPP identifies wildfire hazards, assesses the vulnerability of local communities, and prioritizes specific mitigation strategies to reduce risks

and enhance preparedness. This planning process helps create a more coordinated, community-driven approach to wildfire risk reduction and emergency response.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council has appointed Monica Mathews as the Project Manager for this initiative. Mathews, who can be reached at mmathews@sbfiresafecouncil.org or by phone at 805-220-9037 ext. 705, will oversee the planning process, working closely with a diverse group of community members and advocates, including County Fire, Lompoc Fire, Lompoc City, local tribal leaders, land managers, and more. These partnerships are crucial to ensuring that the CWPP reflects the specific needs and priorities of the local Lompoc Valley.

Once all relevant community advocates are engaged in the planning process, the project team will hold a series of public meetings to gather input from the Lompoc community. These meetings will be a vital opportunity for residents to voice their concerns, offer ideas, and participate in shaping a future plan that directly impacts their community’s safety from wildfire. Join our email list to receive the latest updates.

If you are a local organization interested in participating or learning more, please contact Monica Mathews to discuss how you can contribute to the CWPP. Your involvement will

be an integral part of building a safer, more fire-resilient Lompoc Valley.

Funding for the Lompoc CWPP is provided by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s (CAL FIRE) Wildfire Prevention Grants Program as part of the

California Climate Investments Program.

About Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council:

The Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council (SBCFSC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to promote wildfire safety in Santa Barbara County through education and action. From 2021 to the present day, the organization has brought on six full-time staff members, has been awarded 11 grants equating to $12.1 million dollars, and started 11 unique programs to promote wildfire safety in Santa Barbara County. For further information, please visit sbfiresafecouncil.org.

About California Climate Investments:

The Wildfire Prevention Grant Program is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide program that puts billions of Cap and Trade dollars to work reducing GHG emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment–particularly in disadvantaged communities. For more information, visit the California Climate Investment website at: caclimateinvestments.ca.gov.