Senator Limón to Host Insurance Town Hall

Wed Feb 26, 2025 | 11:17am

SANTA BARBARA) – Senator Monique Limón will welcome Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara and other industry experts at a town hall to discuss the state of home insurance for our community and state. The town hall will be covering market challenges and upcoming reforms that the Department of Insurance is pursuing. Assemblymember Gregg Hart will also be in attendance to hear the questions and concerns shared with the Insurance Commissioner and local fire officials.

WHEN:             Thursday, February 27th, at 6pm.

WHERE:           Goleta Valley Community Center

                        5679 Hollister Ave, Goleta, CA 93117

WHO:             Senator Monique Limón

                        Assemblymember Gregg Hart

                        California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara

Julia Juarez, Deputy Commissioner, CA Department of Insurance

David Lorenc, Chief of Staff to the President of the CA FAIR Plan

Oscar Wei, Deputy Chief Economist, CA Association of Realtors

Chief Mark Hartwig, Santa Barbara County Fire

Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council

RSVP:              Christina.Montoya@sen.ca.gov

Monique Limón represents the 21st Senate District, which includes Santa Barbara, Ventura, Goleta, Buellton, Carpinteria, Guadalupe, Lompoc, Santa Maria, Solvang, Camarillo, Fillmore, Ojai, Oxnard, Santa Paula, Port Hueneme, Blacklake, Callender, Grover Beach, Los Berros, Nipomo, Oceano, Woodlands. She currently serves as the Chair of the Senate Democratic Caucus, Chair of the Senate Natural Resources and Water Committee, Vice Chair of the California Legislative Women’s Caucus and Vice Chair of the Central Coast Caucus.

