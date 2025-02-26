Senator Limón to Host Insurance Town Hall
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.
SANTA BARBARA) – Senator Monique Limón will welcome Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara and other industry experts at a town hall to discuss the state of home insurance for our community and state. The town hall will be covering market challenges and upcoming reforms that the Department of Insurance is pursuing. Assemblymember Gregg Hart will also be in attendance to hear the questions and concerns shared with the Insurance Commissioner and local fire officials.
WHEN: Thursday, February 27th, at 6pm.
WHERE: Goleta Valley Community Center
5679 Hollister Ave, Goleta, CA 93117
WHO: Senator Monique Limón
Assemblymember Gregg Hart
California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara
Julia Juarez, Deputy Commissioner, CA Department of Insurance
David Lorenc, Chief of Staff to the President of the CA FAIR Plan
Oscar Wei, Deputy Chief Economist, CA Association of Realtors
Chief Mark Hartwig, Santa Barbara County Fire
Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council
RSVP: Christina.Montoya@sen.ca.gov
Monique Limón represents the 21st Senate District, which includes Santa Barbara, Ventura, Goleta, Buellton, Carpinteria, Guadalupe, Lompoc, Santa Maria, Solvang, Camarillo, Fillmore, Ojai, Oxnard, Santa Paula, Port Hueneme, Blacklake, Callender, Grover Beach, Los Berros, Nipomo, Oceano, Woodlands. She currently serves as the Chair of the Senate Democratic Caucus, Chair of the Senate Natural Resources and Water Committee, Vice Chair of the California Legislative Women’s Caucus and Vice Chair of the Central Coast Caucus.