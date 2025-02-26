It seems that there has been a snowstorm, or at least a snow job, in Santa Barbara. In The Independent’s cover story on Sable, a supporter of oil production claimed that “California will continue to import the vast bulk of its oil from places like Iraq and Iran.”

The official figures are that Iraq supplies only about 4 percent of oil imported into the U.S. and Iran supplies zero percent due to the sanctions against that country. The top few countries in order are Canada (52 percent), Mexico (11 percent), Saudi Arabia (7 percent), and Iraq (4 percent).

Such blatant inaccuracies should raise considerable doubt about the rest of the “facts” and opinions that came out of the interview.