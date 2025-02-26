United Way Offers Free Tax Preparation Services for Local Residents in Santa Barbara County

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA, February 25, 2025 – United Way is celebrating the launch of the 13th annual Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, which provides free tax filing services to local qualifying residents throughout Santa Barbara County.

The 2025 VITA program began on February 1st and will run until the end of the tax season on April 15th, 2025. The program will operate at sites throughout the county, including UC Santa Barbara, the Goleta Valley Community Center, Santa Barbara Public Library’s Eastside Branch, and Santa Barbara City College. Program volunteers are IRS-certified tax preparers, and can help households prepare, and electronically file their tax returns. VITA volunteers can also assist with Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) applications and renewals.

The 2024 program served over 2,000 households, returning over $2.5M in tax refunds to the local Santa Barbara community. This partnership of 13 local nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and nearly 150 volunteers is part of the United for Financial Empowerment Initiative. Since 2012, the partnership has been working to target the needs of local families in establishing a more resilient financial foundation.

“VITA volunteers are at the heart of this program,” noted Frances Contreras, United Way’s Director of Programs & Partnerships. “VITA has made a lasting difference for thousands of Santa Barbara County residents, connecting them with essential tax credits that have a significant impact on long-term financial resiliency. This is only possible with the outstanding dedication of each individual who contributes their time and talent through this program as a volunteer.”

Last year, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors recognized April 2024 as Tax Season, recognizing the role of the VITA program in assisting low-income individuals and families with tax preparation. The resolution noted the key role of the program’s volunteer network, which “foster a sense of community engagement and solidarity by volunteering their time and expertise to support fellow citizens in navigating the complexities of the tax system.”

“United Way’s VITA program is a cornerstone of our community’s well-being and helps hardworking families access crucial tax credits and put more money back in their pockets,” said Supervisor Laura Capps. “The network of volunteer tax preparers are an invaluable part of building up our fellow community members’ financial stability and a stronger Santa Barbara County for everyone.”

For questions about the VITA program, to learn more about becoming a volunteer, or to find other program details, please contact United Way at 805-965-8591 or visit www.unitedwaysb.org/VITA

2025 Tax Preparation Sites:

United Way of Santa Barbara County

Tuesdays & Wednesdays | 1-4pm (AARP)

Saturdays | 9am-1pm

320 East Gutierrez Street, Santa Barbara CA 93101

Santa Barbara Public Library – Eastside Branch

Tuesdays & Wednesdays | 4-7pm

1102 E Montecito St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101

SBCC Schott Center

Mondays & Wednesdays | 4-7pm

310 W Padre St., Santa Barbara, CA 93105 (Room 20)

Goleta Valley Community Center

Fridays | 9am-12pm; 1-4pm

5679 Hollister Ave., Goleta, CA 93117

UC Santa Barbara

Saturdays | 10am-3pm

UC Santa Barbara, Phelps Hall**, Room 1517

*No service Mar 22 & 29

**Feb 15 & Mar 15 Program Located in North Hall

Please visit www.unitedwaysb.org/VITA for up-to-date site information, required documentation and information to bring, and other program details.

About United Way of Santa Barbara County

Since 1923, United Way of Santa Barbara County has been a key leader in local efforts to empower children, families, and communities through its own unique collaborative programs and initiatives, partnership convening efforts, volunteer development, and funding. United Way’s mission is to enrich the lives of children and families and build resilient communities by leading local programs and partnerships that improve school readiness and academic achievement, financial empowerment, and crisis response and recovery. To learn more, please visit unitedwaysb.org.