The Vikings of Solvang, a social and philanthropic organization known for their commitment to community service and healthcare initiatives, are proud to announce their upcoming Community Blood Drive. This essential, life-saving event will take place on March 19th, 2025, from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall, located at 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang, CA.

This blood drive presents an opportunity for the community to come together and address the ongoing blood supply shortages in local hospitals. The Vikings of Solvang, with their long-standing history of giving back, view this event as a vital part of their mission to support medical care and enhance the wellbeing of the community.

“Donating blood is one of the simplest yet most impactful ways to make a difference,” said Joe Tyson, Chief of the Vikings of Solvang. “We encourage everyone in the Santa Ynez Valley to join us for this extraordinary cause – it’s an act of generosity that can save lives.”

All eligible donors aged 18 and older are strongly encouraged to participate. Whether you’re a first-time donor or a seasoned contributor, your donation could save up to three lives. The donation process is straightforward, safe, and quick.

To thank participants for their generosity, all donors will receive a $25 voucher, redeemable that evening or the following day at participating local restaurants and bakeries, courtesy of the Vikings of Solvang.

“Invite a friend, donate together, and enjoy a meal on us afterward!” said Vice Chief Kim Jensen, Blood Drive Co-Chairman for the Vikings. “This event is fueled by the generosity of our Santa Ynez Valley community, and the dinner voucher is our way of saying thank you for your compassion and for helping save lives.”

Join the Vikings of Solvang on March 19th and become a hero in your community. Your blood donation can make a life-saving difference.

Event Details:

Date: March 19th, 2025

Time: 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Location: Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang, CA

How to Participate:

Pre-register: While walk-ins are welcome, pre-registration is encouraged to minimize wait times. Visit www.donors.vitalant.org and enter blood drive code 1081 to schedule your appointment. Bring ID: A photo ID is required. Be sure to hydrate and eat a nutritious meal before donating.

The Vikings of Solvang have partnered with Vitalant Blood Donation to ensure the drive is conducted safely and efficiently, adhering to all health and safety protocols.

About the Vikings of Solvang:

The Vikings of Solvang is a philanthropic organization committed to improving the lives of Santa Barbara County residents through medical assistance and community service. Founded in 1974, the Vikings have provided over $3 million in medical aid to those in need. Thanks to the dedication of its members, who cover all operating costs, every dollar donated goes directly to supporting medical care and assistance.

For more information about the Vikings of Solvang Blood Drive, please contact Vice Chief Kim Jensen at 805-266-8768 or Blood Drive Co-chairman Aaron Peterson at 805-688-8508.